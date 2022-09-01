The unidentified driver of this late model pickup truck pulled onto a small rest area last week along U.S. 82 near Whitesboro with mechanical trouble.
Register reader Thomas Flynn took photos of the truck burst into flames shortly thereafter. No injuries were reported.
Any Register readers who wish to submit pictures of breaking news events can do by emailing editor@gainesvilleregister.com or calling/texting Mike Eads at 864-356-1036.
