The Gainesville City Council rejected a rezoning bid along U.S. 82, questioning the owners’ plans for the land.
Jannet Jackson of Dennies Towing had asked the council to rezone 3910 E Highway 82, a seven-acre parcel owned by her and the company’s other owners, from a commercial three (C-3) district to an industrial district.
The location Dennies Towing sought rezoning for is in an area zoned for commercial businesses — towing and storing vehicles is considered an industrial use under city zoning rules.
While other businesses in the area also qualify as industrial businesses, they were at their locations before the area was rezoned in 2008. They were grandfathered in, and after the businesses shut down they will be replaced with commercial businesses.
“The idea is the grandfathers slowly go away; as soon as the business goes out, it loses its grandfathers after six months… that’s how the grandfathering slowly starts to clean up,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan. “Do you want that area to clean up and to be more commercial? Or do you want that to become more industrial? That’s the question. It’s not about wanting a business or wanting to help or not help a family business. It’s ‘What do we want for that land, and how do we want that ultimately to develop?’” The vote came down to a four-to-two split with Mayor Tommy Moore and council members Carolyn Hendricks, Ken Keeler and Mary Jo Dollar voting for the disapproval and council members Brandon Eberhart and Michael Hill voting against. Council member Martin Phillips was not present at the meeting.
Jackson brought up a few changes she could make to try to get the proposal passed, and the council could have postponed the decision until a third-reading was done at the next meeting. However, the council made its decision based on the fact that council members have to vote on the ordinance as it was initially presented.
“We have to vote on this ordinance the way it’s worded one way or the other,” said councilmember Mary Jo Dollar. ”I’m in favor of keeping along Highway 82 C-3, and that’s basically what we’re voting on. Anything else after that can come as a different request or ordinance.”
If Jackson wishes to pursue this issue further, she will either have to wait a year before bringing this issue to the council again or make significant changes to her proposal.
“She could take it to the PNZ [Planning and Zoning Commission], as long as it was substantially different than the original request, and having it replatted can be a substantial difference,” said Sullivan. “I don’t know if that would make a difference in what PNZ would recommend or not; it still would not be within the comprehensive land use plan.”
The presentation as Tuesday evening’s city council meeting was the second reading of this proposal, having first been presented at the meeting on Dec. 6.
The acreage at 3910 E U.S. 82, about a mile down the road from where Dennies now operates. The business is currently located in a rented property, which the owners are wishing to sell, meaning the business has to move. The owners were also hoping to expand to have a repair shop and a towing storage facility. They said they do not know of another location the business can move to in the Gainesville area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.