Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 3055: Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2020. Concurrence Vote Passed — House (231-192); No
HR 4863: United States Export Finance Agency Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (235-184); No
HR 3224: Deborah Sampson Act. Bill Passed — House (399-11); Did Not Vote
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
PN 410: Nomination of Chad Wolf to be Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Plans for the Department of Homeland Security. Cloture Invoked — Senate (54-40); Yes
PN 410: Nomination of Chad Wolf to be Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Plans for the Department of Homeland Security. Confirmation Vote — Senate (54-41); Yes
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
PN 410: Nomination of Chad Wolf to be Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Plans for the Department of Homeland Security. Cloture Invoked — Senate (54-40); Yes
PN 410: Nomination of Chad Wolf to be Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Plans for the Department of Homeland Security. Confirmation Vote — Senate (54-41); Yes
