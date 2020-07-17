The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect animal shelters and Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter is no different.
As the shelter ramps up for its sixth annual Clear The Shelters fundraiser, Noah’s Ark is asking for donations to be made online before the start of the in-person event.
Previously, Noah’s Ark did a one-day fundraiser, but this time it will be a weeklong event Aug. 24-29.
In conjunction with GreaterGood.org, NBC and Telemundo-owned stations will participate with Clear The Shelters, an adoption event where all fees are waived, and beginning Aug. 1, all donations made online will be matched for the fundraiser.
Shelter manager Nicole Pembroke is participating in her fifth Clear The Shelters and she said the event always acts as a new beginning for Noah’s Ark, giving them an opportunity to reset and deep clean.
“Since the COVID deal, they changed it up and decided to make it a whole week,” Pembroke said. “It’s been really good. It’s a good time to come adopt. All the animals are spayed and neutered, they are microchipped, they are current with parasite prevention and they have age-appropriate vaccinations and rabies vaccinations.”
Pembroke said the last Clear The Shelters saw 20 to 30 dogs and cats adopted from Noah’s Ark, but she hopes they can get back to the 60 to 80 adopted when the event first began.
“The week gives people more time to come in,” Pembroke said. “I would assume there will be more adoptions. We’ll play it by ear. It would be great and we’re happy with any adoptions, but it seems like summer is a busy time of year for the animal industry. It’s kitten season. We have lots of kittens. We ran out of space quicker, so it’s harder for us to do all the intake if we don’t have the space.”
Noah’s Ark took in 181 dogs and cats from Cooke County in June and adopted out 112.
The shelter continues to adopt out pets to Illinois, where there is currently a shortage of available dogs and cats.
“We don’t ship out as many, but we’ve still been able to ship out animals,” Pembroke said. “It gives us some room to take in more dogs and cats. The people that are waiting to bring animals in can do so. The stray dogs or cats don’t have to be running loose. They’re getting homes and we’re sending them up there because there aren’t as many dogs and cats in that area. It’s a win-win situation. It helps us out and it helps them out too.”
To donate, visit https://www.clearthesheltersfund.org/ and navigate to Noah’s Ark. Pembroke said donated funds are extremely valuable, especially during the current pandemic.
“It helps us to provide everything we do for them from deworming to spayed and neutering,” Pembroke said. “That would usually cost a normal person $300-400 to do that, but our adoption fees are usually $100 for dogs and $50 for cats. We’re just trying to help the pet population as much as we can and help families that can’t afford them.
“Usually that’s the most expensive deal and we are able to buy supplies for the shelter as well. We are a nonprofit and we don’t come out ahead. We’re happy to be doing this for the animals’ sake more than anything.”
Overall, Pembroke said Noah’s Ark has been doing relatively good with adoptions compared to the start of the pandemic.
“People still have time on their hands and the adopt-a-pet commercial is getting to people because I know when I see it, I feel for the pets,” Pembroke said. “People are getting more aware of the situation with shelters. It’s better to save those animals than buy these purebred dogs. There is always a mixed-bred animal that needs a home.”
Pembroke said she and the shelter appreciated everyone’s support and donations and encouraged people to schedule an appointment when visiting Noah’s Ark for safety reasons.
“People have been doing very well following directions,” Pembroke said. “Everyone that has come in has had a mask and there have been no complaints. We just want to be safe for all the people that come in. We usually schedule about 30 minutes for each appointment time and that’s from 11-5. We would open up and there would be 10 people in the lobby and it would get overwhelming. It’s very well organized now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.