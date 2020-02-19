It’s the 10th year for Mardi Gras Nocona Style this weekend and organizers have added a children’s shoebox parade to the lineup of events.
The shoebox parade, set for 10:30 a.m. at the Justin Building, 101 Clay St., is meant for children to create a parade float using a shoebox, some wheels and a way for the child to pull the shoebox in the parade.
“This is the first year we’ve done that,” said Nell Anne McBroom, executive director of the Nocona Chamber of Commerce. “I bet next year we have an adult version.”
The shoebox parade is open to children ages 4-12 and signup runs 9:30-10:20 a.m., according to shoebox parade information on the festival’s Facebook page.
It’s just one among numerous events planned Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22, in the Montague County town a few miles west of Saint Jo. McBroom said in years that the sun has shone on the festival weekend, up to 5,000-6,000 visitors have descended on Nocona. However, she said she’s just hoping for no rain this year — forecasts show a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the low 40s on Thursday and in the low 50s for Friday and Saturday.
“We’d love for everyone to come,” McBroom said. “It’s fun and it’s family-friendly.”
Things kick off Thursday with the Lucky Paws Animal Shelter dog parade at 5 p.m. downtown, followed by the Knights of Columbus fish fry at 6 p.m. in the Justin Building and Victor Abendano performing 8-11 p.m. at Nocona VFW Post 8558, 100 Baylor St.
On Friday, the “Krewe de Couyons” ATV parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Clay Street, followed by the Cajun Chicken Run at the VFW immediately after the parade.
“They literally turn a chicken loose and turn people loose to chase it,” McBroom explained — there are no boundaries for that event. “Wherever the chicken goes, the people go.” It’ll take place in two heats — one for children and one for adults, she said.
A crawfish boil and hot dogs will be served at 6:30 p.m. at the Justin Building on Friday. Dueling Pianos will perform at 9 p.m. at the VFW and Ragland will be on stage at 8 p.m. at Nocona Beer and Brewery, 915 U.S. 82.
Saturday starts with the Lucky Paws pancake breakfast 7:30-10 a.m. at the VFW. Pancakes, sausage and bacon will be served by donation and bloody marys and mimosas will be $5. The Nocona Mardi Gras 5K and 10K will step off at 8:30 a.m. from the Methodist church, too, followed by the shoebox parade at 10:30 a.m.
On Saturday afternoon, Shasta’s Dancers will perform downtown at noon followed by the “Crew de Kiddos” parade at 12:30 p.m. The festival’s main parade will step off at 3 p.m. with lineup at 2 p.m. at Nocona High School. About 35 parade entries are registered, McBroom said Tuesday, but a single entry could include multiple vehicles or participants.
Barriers will be set up along some blocks, especially on Clay Street, to protect children running to catch beads being thrown from floats, McBroom said. “That’s where we try to tell the floats, just throw beads where there’s barriers,” she added.
Another Cajun Chicken Run is set for immediately after the parade at the park downtown and a gumbo meal will be served at 5 p.m. at the Justin Building. Tin Rivers will perform at 7 p.m. at the VFW followed by the Mullet Boyz at 10:30 p.m.; cover charge will be $20. Richard Beverage will be performing at 9 p.m. at Nocona Beer and Brewery.
McBroom said admission to the festival is free but individual events, like the evening meals, will have ticket prices with proceeds supporting the hosting organization.
A carnival will be set up on a grassy lawn in the 300 block of Main Street, according to McBroom. She expects it may be open Thursday evening and will likely open Friday afternoon and by 10 a.m. Saturday.
About 30 vendors are registered and will be set up in the Mardi Gras Headquarters building at 217 Clay St. Event T-shirts and raffle tickets will also be available there, McBroom said.
