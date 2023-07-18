Homes For Our Troops, a national nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, needs volunteers to landscape the future home of Marine Sgt Quentin Hamilton in Gainesville Saturday, July 22, at 9 a.m.
Hamilton sustained severe damage to his left leg and other injuries when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) in the NowZad District in Afghanistan in 2012. After years of dealing with intense pain, Quentin made the difficult decision to have doctors amputate his left leg.
Hamilton’s new home at at 864 County Road 2184 in Gainesville has more than 40 adaptations including lower countertops and roll under sinks. The event will be held , TX 76240 at 9 a.m.
The Volunteer Day is an event hosted by HFOT for the community to landscape the home by laying sod and planting trees and flowers in preparation for the Veteran’s homecoming. Hamilton will receive his home at a Key Ceremony soon.
Volunteers are asked to bring gardening gloves and will receive an HFOT T-Shirt and lunch.
To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.
