North Shore VFD acquires water tender

North Shore Volunteer Fire Department recently added a water tender to its fleet, the Texas A&M Forest Service announced this week.
The water tender can carry 3,000 gallons of water to any fire response in the department’s service area, according to a forest service press release. NSVFD purchased the apparatus with donations and a cost share grant awarded through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“Our department’s response area is very rural with few water options,” North Shore Assistant Fire Chief Shane Tackett said in the release. “This new tender not only carries a large quantity of water but can sustain a large volume since it can draft water from a pool or pond and is equipped with a swivel shoot for the drop tank. It will also be beneficial in supporting mutual aid with four other departments.”
Although the truck can carry 3,000 gallons, it’s still compact, he added, making it perfect for getting into the rural, rough terrain in Cooke County near Tioga.
“We have two fundraisers a year and the money that we raised in those events went towards the department’s cost share portion for the tender,” Tackett said. “We appreciate the community support that allowed us to make the purchase and also for Texas A&M Forest Service grant opportunities that are available to small volunteer fire departments.”
About 70% of Texas fire service is filled by volunteer fire departments. The NSVFD was formed after Cooke County commissioners approved it in October 2006, according to the fire department’s website.
Those interested in volunteering with the department can contact department officials through the website at www.northshorefire.net.
The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program is a cost share program funded by the Texas State Legislature and administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service. It provides funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.
