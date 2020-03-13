The Gainesville Daily Register's offices at 306 E. California St. will be closed to walk-in visitors beginning at 1 p.m. today, Friday, March 13, until further notice.
This step is being taken as a precaution to protect the health of our elderly and immunocompromised readers and our staff as the new coronavirus spreads in North Texas. Customers may still call the office at 940-665-5511 during business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed for lunch 1:30-2:30 p.m.), to have their needs taken care of. Thank you for your understanding.
