This year’s trend of falling joblessness continued in November, recently released data indicated.
The area’s jobless rate dropped to 2.7% for November according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission. The county’s civilian labor force grew by 919 since November 2018 to end up at 20,227.
A total of 544 people were out of work and 19,683 were working, according to the TWC estimates — more than 900 more employed than were working in November 2018. The estimated number of job-seekers grew by nine.
The jobless rate decreased a tenth of a percentage point from the November 2018 estimate of 2.8%.
This November was the eighth straight month that the county jobless rate remained at record lows, according to archived TWC data. County unemployment in the months from April through October also reached the lowest monthly rates seen since 1990, the earliest data available from the TWC’s labor market information portal.
The first three months of this year saw the second-lowest jobless rates on record for those months.
Statewide, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4%, a record low first reached in June.
That rate has been adjusted for normal seasonal variations. County unemployment estimates, though, are not adjusted for those variations like holidays or weather. That’s why analysts say county-level estimates shouldn’t be compared to previous months, but instead should be compared with the same month in previous years.
In October, Cooke County unemployment stood at 2.6%, down from 2.7% in October 2018, TWC estimates show.
Employment across Texas grew by 336,700 over the year, not counting farm employment, according to TWC figures released Dec. 20. Private annual nonfarm employment growth was at 2.7% in November and has remained above 2% for more than a year and a half.
Texas goods-producing businesses added 77,800 jobs over the year for growth of 4.1%. That includes mining and logging, construction and manufacturing businesses.
The state’s trade, transportation and utilities workforce grew by 1.3% from November 2018 to November 2019, according to the TWC.
Cooke County was among 101 counties with unemployment at or below 3% and among 176 counties with a bigger civilian labor force this year than last, the TWC’s most recent Labor Market Review shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.