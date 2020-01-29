The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Cooke, Grayson and Montague counties and the Upper Elm-Red Soil and Water Conservation District will host their Local Working Group meeting for fiscal year 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10, the NRCS office announced this week.
The meeting is designed for farmers and ranchers, conservationists, and others interested in federal technical and financial assistance to improve private land. It’ll cover recent conservation efforts and give attendees a chance to provide their input on future conservation activities.
Input will be used to inform decisions related to Farm Bill investment.
Before the working group meeting, attendees will tour a portion of the JA Ranch and discuss grazing management and how historical forage data has been used in management decisions, according to a press release from NRCS. Following the tour, the group will convene the meeting to set local conservation priorities and bring conservation stakeholders together to discuss conservation topics and issues relevant to helping local farmers and ranchers better conserve on-farm natural resources.
JA Ranch, where the meeting will take place, is at 4227 S. Texas 59 in Bowie.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Stacey Stark, district conservationist, at 940-872-5329 extension 3. For more information, visit the NRCS Web site at http://www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov/.
