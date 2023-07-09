NTMC clinic wins award

The North Texas Medical Center Wound Care Clinic recently received the Excellence in Clinical Distinction Award from RestorixHealth. This award recognizes centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding clinical and safety benchmarks. Pictured are Dr. Alfred Santos (right), Kelley Clark, RN (left) and Joy Terry, RN. To learn more information about the Wound Care Clinic or to make an appointment, call 940-612-8490.