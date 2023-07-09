The North Texas Medical Center Wound Care Clinic recently received the Excellence in Clinical Distinction Award from RestorixHealth. This award recognizes centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding clinical and safety benchmarks. Pictured are Dr. Alfred Santos (right), Kelley Clark, RN (left) and Joy Terry, RN. To learn more information about the Wound Care Clinic or to make an appointment, call 940-612-8490.
featured
NTMC clinic wins award
- Submitted photo
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fireworks, more set for Sunday, Tuesday across Cooke Co.
- Couple helping Gainesville HS students with FFA projects
- Following the Senate Sine Die, property tax fight ends in stalemate
- Gainesville city park may give way to bigger Tom Thumb
- LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: GISD wants to hear from you about building upgrades
- Texas officials wants broadband feedback from Cooke Co., neighbors
- Texas STAAR results show progress
- Veterans shouldn't have to pay for help with filing VA paperwork, says Cortes
- A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
- Property taxes return for a second round in special session call
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.