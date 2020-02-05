Influenza activity remains high across the state, according to information recently released by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
A report released by the state agency Friday, Jan. 31, states that the percentage of specimens testing positive for the flu reported by hospital laboratories has decreased compared to the previous week. However, the percentage of patient visits due to flu-like illness has increased.
North Texas Medical Center spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby said the hospital at 1900 Hospital Blvd. has had 207 Flu B positives and 55 Flu A positives from September 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020. Of those numbers, 18 were from the past week, she said.
Cooke County Medical Center, 801 N. Grand Ave., reports 23 flu A positives and 46 flu B positives, Rigsby said.
“Flu season always increases patient volume,” Rigsby said when answering if the hospital has seen an uptick in patients due to the flu. “However, we’ve had a steady patient census since the summer with a few days higher than others, but overall our volume has been good and we’ve been very busy in all departments of the hospital.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that so far this season there have been at least 19 million flu illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths from flu nationwide.
In Texas, there have been a reported 30,543 positive flu cases and 2,650 flu and pneumonia-related deaths, according to data from the TDSHS.
Flu symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches and fatigue. The onset of symptoms is sudden, and people should stay home until at least 24 hours after their fever is gone — except to get medical care, according to health officials.
People can help stop the spread of flu by getting vaccinated, washing their hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when they’re sick.
