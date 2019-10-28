Two patients have tested positive for the flu so far in Gainesville, health officials say.
Two cases of influenza type B have been treated at North Texas Medical Center since Sept. 1, hospital spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby said Friday, Oct. 25. That’s out of more than 56 cases in which patients were tested for the flu, according to information Rigsby provided.
Flu activity this season has been low across the state through Oct. 19, according to a state flu update published Friday. The majority of flu cases were type B, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Texas Influenza Surveillance Report covering the third week of flu season. The proportion of patients showing flu-like symptoms has decreased slightly, the report indicated.
In Texas, rhinovirus and enterovirus remain the most oft-detected respiratory virus that isn’t influenza, according to the report. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, activity is growing, the report showed.
Health officials advise getting a flu shot to limit the spread of the flu this season.
The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends that everyone 6 months old and older get vaccinated before the end of October. Echoing the state, Rigsby said getting a flu shot was the first step to preventing influenza.
“The best way to avoid getting the flu is by washing hands,” she added. “Keep your hands away from your face, mouth and nose.”
Covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if you feel sick are other measures that help keep others from catching the flu, state health officials said.
The influenza A components of this year’s vaccine were updated to better match the flu viruses expected to be circulating this season, according to a press release from the state health department.
NTMC offers flu shots at its Cooke County Medical Center, 801 N. Grand Ave. The clinic is open every day except Sunday and walk-ins are accepted, but making an appointment gets you in faster, Rigsby said. The clinic’s number is 940-612-8750 and the vaccine is $26, a cost covered by most insurances, she said.
Volunteers In Service To Others, the Gainesville food pantry, is also offering free adult flu shots Wednesday, Oct. 30. Shots will be available on a walk-in basis beginning at 9 a.m. at VISTO’s new facility, 1305 N. Culberson St. They will be free regardless of income, VISTO Executive Director Bekki Jones said.
