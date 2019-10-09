This Friday, Oct. 11, is the early bird deadline for those signing up for the North Texas Medical Center Foundation’s 23rd annual Halloween Hustle race on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Race warm-up is slated for 8 a.m. with a race time of 8:30 a.m., according to an NTMC press release. Runners and walkers of all ages will be traversing a 5-kilometer (3.1 mile) or 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) course.
The race is USATF certified and will feature digital bib timers timed by Chip-to-Chip Timed Racing, the release indicated. The race will start and finish at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville.
Other activities that are part of the Hustle include a children’s play area with bounce houses, S’mores from a fire pit and a Halloween costume contest for all ages. Race participants are encouraged to dress up, too.
Online registration is at www.ntmcfoundation.org or entry forms may be obtained at the North Texas Medical Center information desk.
Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in each division and to the school district and business or organization with the highest number of participants.
Entry fee is $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K per person if submitted by 5 p.m. Oct. 19. Groups of five or more may receive a $2 per person discount when submitted together. Those who sign up by Friday will receive a race T-shirt.
A $12 entry fee per person is available for student teams of 10 or more when submitted together. Student teams must be composed of students and one adult supervisor. Parents may register as individuals or with a group of five or more for the regular race price.
Late registration is Oct. 20-26 and is $30 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K.
Packet pickup is from 3-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 24-25, in the NTMC Board Room and until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
For more information on the Hustle, call the North Texas Medical Center Foundation office at 940-612-8362.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.