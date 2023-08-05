North Texas Medical Center was recognized Friday for its 5-Star Rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. NTMC was one of only nine hospitals in Texas and 67 hospitals nationwide to receive this honor. Gainesville Mayor Pro Tem Ken Keeler read a proclamation from the Mayor’s office Friday celebrating the achievement. “This is not an administration award; this is everybody in the building,” said NTMC CEO Tom Sledge. “It’s been a long time coming and a long way to get here, so thank you.” (Left to right) are NTMC CEO Tom Sledge, Gainesville Mayor Pro Tem Ken Keeler, NTMC Vice President of Clinic Operations Kristi Rigsby, NTMC CNO Bonnie Hess and NTMC CFO Tania LeMons.
