North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville is hosting a Carter BloodCare drive from 2-6 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 3, the hospital announced in a press release.
The blood drive will take place in the NTMC classrooms at 1900 Hospital Blvd. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, call Kristi Rigsby at 940-612-8607.
Blood donations allow surgeries and other treatments requiring transfusion therapy to take place. Carter BloodCare estimated in the release that at any given time, about 37% of the population qualifies to give blood but less than 4% are doing so.
A wide diversity of blood donors is also necessary to maintain a safe and sufficient blood supply that mirrors the population of potential patients in a hospital service area, according to the release.
One pint of whole blood is divided into the components of red cells, platelets and plasma. Other specialty treatments can be produced from the blood as requested by physicians.
Blood donors are advised to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation and present a government-issued photo ID each time they give blood.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood.
For more information on donor eligibility, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
Carter BloodCare, a nonprofit blood center, provides transfusion resources to NTMC and more than 200 other medical facilities in north, central and east Texas.
