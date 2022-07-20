A familiar face is returning to the NTMC Health Complete Care clinic.
Grant Webb, RN-MSN, FNP will begin seeing patients at the clinic on Aug. 7. Webb worked at North Texas Medical Center for 14 years beginning in 2006 before leaving in 2019 to purse another opportunity.
“It’s great to have Grant return to his home at North Texas Medical Center,” NTMC Vice- President of Clinic Operations Kristi Rigsby said.
Webb specializes in primary and specialty care for patients of all ages. He will join doctors Elizabeth Newman, DO; Cedric Buckley, DO; Zaira Jorai-Khan, DO; Tracy Wang, MD; nurse practitioners Lauren Taylor and Racheal Varghese; and certified nurse midwife Kathy Ellis.
The NTMC Health Complete Care Clinic is located at 1902 Hospital Blvd., adjacent to the hospital.
To make an appointment with Grant Webb, call 940-612-8750.
