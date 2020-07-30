A cold front is headed to North Texas and meteorologist Matt Stalley says it's quite unusual for this time of year.
The forecast high for Friday, July 31, is 88 degrees, said Stalley, who works with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“This is fairly rare for us this time of year,” Stalley said. “We're just going to have to appreciate it while it's here.”
The average midsummer temperature is in the upper 90s, according to the NWS. Before the front, Gainesville area residents saw a high of 95 degrees Thursday, July 30.
Storm potential is predicted along and behind the front. Stalley said severe storms could begin around 10 p.m. Thursday and linger into the early morning hours Friday. The potential of severe weather could bring small hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, he said. However, not everyone is expected to see stormy weather.
“There will be that threat,” he said.
The rain chances should taper off to the south by the time most head to work Friday morning, according to Stalley.
While storm chances diminish, the weekend looks to be cooler and mostly dry, he said.
“We will have a somewhat more pleasant start to August,” Stalley said.
Saturday and Sunday's highs are forecast to be in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.
