NWS: Another hard freeze coming tonight into Friday

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth issued the following warning just before 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18:
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold temperatures dropping into the teens across the region. A few locations could drop into the single digits.
* WHERE...North and Central Texas.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hard freeze conditions will result in damage to exposed pipes and additional water main breaks are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages continue across portions of the region, leaving some without means of heating their home and increasing the risk of frozen indoor plumbing. Any ice that melts on roads during the day today will re-freeze, leading to dangerous travel conditions tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to make plans for how you will remain warm tonight. To prevent additional freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.