UPDATE 3:15 p.m.:
A second winter storm is on its way, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning was issued Monday afternoon, Feb. 15, to go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, and last until 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. This warning is in addition to hard freeze and wind chill warnings that expire noon Tuesday, according to the NWS.
Allison Prater, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said Cooke County residents could start to see more wintry precipitation beginning Tuesday afternoon. As of press time Monday, the North Texas area was to receive “significant snowfall” while Central Texas was to see more of an ice event, Prater said.
Prater estimated “a few more inches” of snow could fall in the area off and on Tuesday through Thursday morning on top of what residents had already seen from the Sunday, Feb. 14, snowfall.
How much snow Cooke County residents received on Valentine’s Day was unknown as of Monday afternoon because official tallies were not yet available, according to Prater. However, a rain gauge in Gainesville measured about three inches.
“Road conditions will probably get worse,” Prater said of the next round of wintry weather.
The NWS is asking people to stay off the roads and stay home if at all possible. Animals and plants should be brought inside and pipes should be covered, according to Prater.
“Continue to winterize your home,” she said.
The high temperature Wednesday, Feb. 17, is expected to be in the mid-20s.
ORIGINAL 2:44 p.m.:
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth issued the following new winter storm warning and continued wind chill warning just before 2:45 p.m. Monday:
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with the heaviest amounts northeast of the Metroplex. Widespread 1 to 3 inches expected elsewhere. Ice accumulations of 1/10 to 1/4 inch expected. Highest concentration of ice expected in the Waco/Temple/Killeen areas northeast to Palestine and Canton.
* WHERE...All of North and Central Texas
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could become dangerous. Additional power outages are expected. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Avoid travel late Tuesday Night into early Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.