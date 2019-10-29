Trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up Thursday night as temperatures are expected to dip below 40 degrees, a National Weather Service meteorologist says.
Eric Martello, senior meteorologist with the NWS office in Fort Worth, said a cold front sweeping through Cooke County on Tuesday and Wednesday morning would bring cold and rain at least on Wednesday morning.
“As it sweeps through later in the morning Wednesday, a lot of the moisture is going to shift through to the east,” Martello said. “It’s going to be a little brisk, cold, chilly, with some wind chills probably in the upper 20s or low 30s during the afternoon” on Wednesday, Oct. 30, he said.
A freeze watch was issued for Thursday morning, Oct. 31. That morning is expected to see the season’s first widespread sub-freezing temperatures, according to the freeze watch, which could kill crops and might damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Sensitive plants could be in danger and residents should protect them and turn off sprinkler systems so they don’t create ice patches, the freeze watch advised.
The wind is expected to die down beginning Thursday morning, Martello said. By evening, he said, winds might top out at around 10 mph “but it’s going to be chilly, especially once it gets dark.”
At around 6 p.m., when the third annual Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Scare on the Square is wrapping up, temperatures could still be in the mid-40s, according to Martello.
The Halloween event is set for 4-6 p.m. with trick-or-treating at downtown merchants and the Gainesville Farmers Market, a costume contest and a decorated window contest. Live music and food trucks will also be at the farmers market. The costume contest will be judged at 5:30 p.m. in front of the stage at the farmers market with divisions for ages 0-3, 4-7, 8-12 and group costumes; winners will be announced at 5:45 p.m.
Martello said temperatures were likely to drop to the mid-30s by mid-evening on Halloween.
“It’s going to be a little bit on the chilly side for the Halloweeners up there,” he said. “Even though the wind’s going to be dropping off, the temperatures will start tanking pretty quick.”
He advised caregivers to make sure their young trick-or-treaters are suitably bundled up with a few layers insulating them, along with “something on their hands to keep their hands warm… and something on top their head.”
