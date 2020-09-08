NWS: Cooler temps ahead

Cooler temperatures are heading this way, says National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater.
A “slow-moving cold front” is expected to hit the Gainesville area mid-to-late afternoon Wednesday, Sept. 9, from the “northwest at a southeast direction,” said Prater, who works at the NWS office in Fort Worth.
Precipitation is possible along and behind the front, according to the NWS. Starting this evening, Tuesday, Sept. 8, through the early morning hours, area residents could see some scattered showers.
As of about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, no severe weather was expected with the cold front, Prater said.
The major concerns are heavy rain — to include some possible minor flooding — gusty winds around 30 mph and lightning, she said.
It's not time for heavy coats just yet.
The front will drop temperatures gradually, according to Prater. Tuesday's forecast high was in the low 90s. On Wednesday, the high is expected to be in the low to-mid 80s and on Thursday, it could be in the low 70s. Lows, she said, will be in the 60s which is average for the month but not what residents have felt the past couple days with lows in the 70s.
The average high temperature in September for the area is 86 and the low is about 65, Prater said.
