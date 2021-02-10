Thursday morning commuters need to stay wary of potential ice on roadways, the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth advises.
NWS extended its existing ice advisory through 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Areas of freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected to develop tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 10, and continue into early Thursday.
Some bursts of sleet may occur in thunderstorms overnight, NWS advised. Ice accumulations around 1/10 of an inch will be possible. Slick roads, bridges, and overpasses can be expected through early Thursday.
NWS warned that very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact Thursday morning's commute and poor conditions may persist into the afternoon, according to the advisory.
Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling. Residents should also prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org or by calling 1-800-452-9292. Oklahoma road conditions are available by calling 1-405-425-2385 or visiting https://ok.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Viewer/index.html?appid=023e821ebf7b4acd999ccfd58d92c3da.
Gainesville police ask the public to rely on those resources to find out driving conditions so that 911 remains available for true emergencies.
"911 lines are designated for emergency calls, such as reporting a crime in progress, reporting a fire, or requesting an ambulance, NOT for road condition reports," GPD advised on social media. "Using 911 for non-emergency calls may delay help for people caught in real emergencies."
