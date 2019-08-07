Weather forecasters are warning Cooke County residents they could see a heat wave this week and into early next.
A National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook issued Wednesday, Aug. 7, predicts “very hot and humid weather” this week and continuing into Tuesday, Aug. 13. High temperatures are expected to land in the upper 90s to around 103 and the heat index could reach as high as 110.
NWS issued a heat advisory Wednesday for Cooke County and the surrounding counties that was expected to remain in effect through 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. (Update as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday: The NWS has extended the advisory through 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.) In the advisory, forecasters warned that heat exhaustion or heat stroke could beset people or pets who weren’t staying cool or hydrated in the summer heat.
The weather service warned Texans to check on friends and neighbors with health problems and the elderly, as they’re especially vulnerable in the heat.
“Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise to life-threatening levels,” the advisory cautioned.
Gainesville has yet to hit 100 degrees this summer, NWS Fort Worth meteorologist Jason Godwin said in a previous Register report. Temperatures on Wednesday were coming close, though. The heat reached 98 degrees as of just after 2:30 p.m. at the Gainesville Municipal Airport, according to NWS measurements.
Last year, Gainesville reported its first 100-degree day on July 2. Godwin previously noted that this year’s higher humidity has likely kept temperatures lower.
The Texas Department of State Health Services advises that anyone showing symptoms of heat illness should get into some shade in a well-ventilated area and drink water slowly to replenish fluids lost in the heat.
“Symptoms of heat illness include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, nausea, weak but rapid pulse, and headaches,” according to a summary of heat precautions posted to the DSHS website. Staying in an air-conditioned space like at home or in a shopping center, library or other public place is the most effective way to combat heat illness, the DSHS indicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.