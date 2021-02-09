UPDATE 4:34 p.m.:
Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews in nine counties including Cooke County spent the last day and a half pretreating bridges and overpasses with brine on state primary and secondary roadways and many tertiary roadways as well, according to a TxDOT press release.
Tanker trucks were able to spray the main lanes of U.S. 287, I-44 and U.S. 82, according to the release.
Tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 9, four sections in Vernon, Electra, Wichita Falls, and Henrietta have already changed over to 12-hour shifts around the clock. Those sections will continue to pretreat more roadways overnight, the release indicated.
Other sections will have maintenance supervisors monitoring the roads and deploying equipment and manpower as needed. The snow plows are loaded and ready to roll.
Drivers are advised to check road conditions and weather forecasts before heading to other parts of the State. Motorists can obtain travel information and road conditions by visiting DriveTexas.org or calling 800-452-9292.
ORIGINAL 3:51 p.m.:
The following weather alert was issued Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 9, by the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth for an area covering Cooke and surrounding counties:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Areas of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain are expected to develop overnight and will cause light icing on elevated roads, bridges, and overpasses.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org.
An earlier advisory stated areas of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain were expected to develop later tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 9, and continue into early Wednesday morning mainly north of an Eastland to Fort Worth to Paris line. This could result in light ice accumulations on bridges and overpasses.
Areas of freezing rain are expected to develop again late Wednesday into Thursday across North Texas. Some minor ice accumulations on area roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely cause a few travel delays.
Exceptionally cold conditions appear likely by the weekend, with wind chill values falling into the single digits (possibly below zero in some locations) on Saturday through Monday. Additional frozen precipitation will also be possible on Saturday and again Monday.
