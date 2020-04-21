Essential employees should grab a raincoat or umbrella before heading out Wednesday morning, April 22, as showers are in the forecast.
There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Cooke County is right on the edge of the enhanced risk area for severe weather, according to Steve Fano, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“There’s a very good chance you may not see much of anything … ” he said. “Not everybody is going to see severe weather [Wednesday].”
As of about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, hail potentially as large as golf balls was the primary threat for the area, Fano said. However, Fano believed the threat was “low, but not impossible.”
“I really think most of the threat is going to be well east of I-35,” Fano said.
The best chance of precipitation and possible severe storm activity is somewhere between late morning to noon, according to the NWS.
Fano said there’s a “good chance” of showers. He said the rain should move through quickly and the area could see up to half an inch.
After the morning rain, temperatures are predicted to be in the low 80s. Fano said Wednesday should be “breezy, but pretty nice.”
Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said now is a good time to go to the the county’s website at https://www.co.cooke.tx.us/ , select the Code Red tab at the bottom of the page and sign up for the Code Red emergency notification system.
He said downloading the Code Red app on your mobile device is also recommended so you get weather and emergency-related alerts. He said weather warnings would come from the app.
However, the fail-safe solution to be alerted of severe weather is by owning a weather radio with SAME — Specific Area Message Encoding — capabilities, Fletcher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.