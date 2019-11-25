Thanksgiving travelers will have to deal with rain this week, the National Weather Service indicated Monday.
Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the NWS’s Fort Worth office, said Gainesville is expected to see some rain beginning Wednesday night, Nov. 27, and continuing throughout Thursday, Nov. 28.
“It’ll be a wet Thanksgiving Day so that could definitely hinder travel plans,” Barnes said. Rain remains a possibility through Saturday morning, she added.
“Give yourself extra time to get to your destination,” Barnes advised motorists. “Drive slowly and carefully. The roads will be wet, so you just want to give yourself a little bit of extra time.”
The area has received about a quarter-inch of rain so far this November, she said, adding that’s “a little over two inches below normal.”
After a warm spell Tuesday, Nov. 26, Barnes said Gainesville will “see a front come through and it’ll drop the temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.”
On Wednesday, “they should get down to the 50s,” she said, “and on Thursday we’ll see high temperatures in the upper 40s.”
Temperatures should be back in the 70s for Friday, according to Barns, “and then on Saturday it looks like y’all will see a high temperature in the mid-60s” after another front moves through.
While forecasts don’t show ideal driving weather, area motorists shouldn’t face any highway lane closures on top of that, a Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman said.
“Our construction contractors will not be closing any lanes for Thanksgiving,” said Adele Lewis, public information officer for TxDOT’s Wichita Falls office. “The only time there will be a lane closure will be for a wreck or emergency damage. This way we impact traffic as little as possible.”
Recent major work on U.S. 82 and I-35 in Cooke County is “substantially complete,” she said. Some work remains on U.S. 82 near Saint Jo, she said, but those lanes will remain open over the holiday weekend.
