Some relief from the heat is on its way, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Tuesday, Aug. 27, the high temperature in Gainesville is expected to be 85 degrees, says meteorologist Monique Sellers.
That’s a nearly 15-degree drop compared to Monday, Aug. 26. It was 99 degrees as of 3:30 p.m. Monday and there was still a possibility of reaching 100, Sellers said.
“The next two days will be rain-induced cooling,” Sellers said.
A cold front was expected to arrive in the area late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning, bringing along storm chances for the next couple of days, Sellers said.
She said the storms, which are not expected to be severe, could bring heavy rainfall with “the potential for some flooding issues.”
The Gainesville area could see 2 to 3 inches of rain Tuesday through Thursday, Sellers said. More than likely, the storms should taper off late Wednesday evening, she said, but it’s variable.
There might also be some “pretty strong” wind gusts associated with the storms, according to the NWS.
As of Monday afternoon, Gainesville Municipal Airport had recorded 2.55 inches of rain for the month. The normal August rainfall amount is 1.79 inches, according to Sellers.
While temps in the mid-80s are only expected to last for two days, this could be a sign of triple-digits saying goodbye for the summer.
“We’re hoping this is it,” Sellers said. “But we are going to have to wait and see.”
As of Monday, Gainesville had only reported two 100 degree days. Its first was Aug. 12 and the second was Aug. 20, Sellers said.
Sellers said 95 degrees is considered the normal temperature for this time of year.
Temperatures are predicted to be around 90 degrees toward the end of the week, she said.
“Still a good deal cooler than it is right now,” Sellers said Monday afternoon.
