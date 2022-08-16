The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth has forecast that above-normal heat will continue through midweek as an upper ridge remains in control of the region.
Highs will reach triple digits for a good portion of the forecast area both today and Wednesday afternoons, but Cooke County could get rain and thunder late Wednesday or early Thursday.
"The good news is that a weak front will bring a chance of rain on Wednesday for areas mainly along and north of the Interstate 20 corridor. The chances for severe weather are low, though a few storms may produce gusty winds and frequent lightning," according to the office's forecast.
The weak cold front will gradually make its way into Central Texas before stalling on Thursday, bringing slightly cooler air into the area. The front, along with an upper level disturbance, will provide a chance of showers and storms to much of the region.
