NWS Fort Worth moves up storm possibilities to Friday night, Saturday
NWS

After initially forecasting a hot, dry weekend for Cooke County and much of North Texas, National Weather Service forecasters in Fort Worth are now thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday. Slightly lower temperatures, from upper 80s to lower 90s, are now expected through the Fourth of July holiday. Rain chances each range between 20-40 percent, according to the NWS.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you