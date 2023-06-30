After initially forecasting a hot, dry weekend for Cooke County and much of North Texas, National Weather Service forecasters in Fort Worth are now thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday. Slightly lower temperatures, from upper 80s to lower 90s, are now expected through the Fourth of July holiday. Rain chances each range between 20-40 percent, according to the NWS.
featured
NWS says storms could blow up tonight, Saturday
- Staff report
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Gainesville family goes to South Korea with daughter’s symphony
- Gainesville city park may give way to bigger Tom Thumb
- GEDC chief says Gainesville “is just getting started”
- Gainesville officials ask people to stay out the heat, if they can
- Texas lowers barrier for food stamps, but many still won’t qualify
- Gainesville couple rehabs another local landmark
- Governor Abbott Provides Update On Texas' Ongoing Response To Severe Storms
- ERCOT issues power grid alert for Sunday-Thursday
- IN BRIEF: Registration roundup at Edison Thursday
- Property taxes return for a second round in special session call
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.