The National Weather Service is advising snow could fall in North Texas this weekend.
Texas Department of Transportation staff will be monitoring an expected winter storm and the types of precipitation it may bring, TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis said. Crews are on standby and their equipment and materials are ready to deploy if needed, she said. Maintenance personnel spent Thursday pretreating bridges and overpasses with brine and continue to spray brine throughout TxDOT's Wichita Falls district, Lewis said. The district includes Cooke and Montague counties among others.
The following special weather alert was sent out by the NWS late Friday morning, Jan. 8, and applies to Cooke and surrounding counties:
WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK...
* WHAT...Snow possible this weekend.
* WHEN...Late Saturday through Sunday night.
* WHERE...Much of North and Central Texas.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be impacted where accumulations occur. The best chances for measurable snowfall greater than 4 inches will be west of the U.S. Highway 281 corridor. Accumulating snowfall of up to 3 inches will be possible elsewhere. Travel impacts may linger into Monday morning for areas that receive the heaviest snowfall.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...There is still considerable uncertainty regarding where and how much snow will accumulate. More details will become clear in the coming days, so check back for forecast updates for your area.
