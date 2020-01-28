The National Weather Service will be in town Feb. 11 for its annual severe weather training session. This year’s session will focus on threats posed by severe thunderstorms, the NWS announced this week.
In 2019, North and Central Texas experienced 40 tornadoes and several damaging straight-line wind events, resulting in millions of dollars of damage. In preparation for this year’s storm season, the NWS is offering its free Skywarn Storm Spotter Class from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St. It’s in partnership with the Cooke County Office of Emergency Management and the City of Gainesville Office of Emergency Management.
The storm spotter class is for established storm spotters and anyone else with an interest in severe weather or the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared.
It’s part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign, which will include spotter training sessions in many counties in North and Central Texas. The full schedule of classes in the region is at http://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnsch?sptrsch.
This year’s program will be an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms, according to an NWS press release. It highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information back to the NWS and local public safety officials.
The Cooke County severe weather program is one of over 35 training sessions that the Fort Worth National Weather Service Office will conduct from January through March.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth provides forecasts, warnings and weather services for 46 counties in North and Central Texas. For more information on severe weather, visit the NWS Fort Worth website at http://weather.gov/fortworth or its social media pages.
