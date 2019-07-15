Triple-digit temperatures might be possible this week, says Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Gainesville, however, might get lucky and stay in the upper 90s.
Gainesville’s highest predicted temperature this week is Tuesday, July 16, at 97 degrees. Barnes said Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport could hit 100 since Tuesday's temperature was predicted to be 99 degrees as of Monday, July 15.
The weather service’s northwest zones might hit the century mark if the forecast stays on track, according to Barnes. She said the northwest zones include areas such as Jack and Young counties.
The hottest day this summer recorded at Gainesville Municipal Airport was July 10, when the area hit 99 degrees.
Barnes said Tropical Storm Barry cooled the area off this past weekend with “a lot of cloud coverage” and winds out of the north and northeast, but now temperatures are climbing “right to where they were last week.”
A heat advisory was issued Monday, July 15, warning that heat index values were expected to reach between 105 and 108 degrees Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
On average, the first triple-digit temperature recorded at DFW is July 2. Last year, DFW saw its first 100-degree day June 22 and Gainesville reported its first 100-degree day on July 2.
“We are overdue for a 100-degree day,” Barnes said.
High temperatures in Gainesville should remain around 96 degrees for the remainder of the week, Barnes said. There is no rain in the forecast.
