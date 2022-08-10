Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will bring his gubernatorial campaign back to Gainesville late Friday afternoon.
O’Rourke will appear at St. James CME Church, 430 Throckmorton St., at 5:30 p.m., his first trip back to the Cooke County seat since December of last year.
The El Paso Democrat, who is running to replace incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, shook hands with over 100 supporters, posed for pictures and answered questions during his last public event in Gainesville.
The former three-term Congressman told the Register that the only way he and his party can compete in heavily Republican North Texas is by showing up often and working to shake out as many votes as possible.
“You have to show up here; there's no way to do this remotely. You can't phone it in,” O’Rourke said. “This is my third time coming to Cooke County and having a chance to listen to people. We were looking at the vote margins over 2014, 2016 and 2018 – every year they have improved and we had a nice jump in in 2018.
“And as you know, we're unlikely to win the county outright, but if we can win more votes in each one of these (Republican counties) that contributes to the overall total that we're looking for at the end of the day.”
Fundraising
O’Rourke appears to be running a more competitive campaign than the last several Democrats who sought the governor’s chair. He raised nearly $3 million more than Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the most recent reporting period, raking in more money than any other Texas statewide candidate ever.
According to reports released Friday, between Feb. 20 and June 30, O’Rourke raised $27.6 million; Abbott, who is seeking his third term, raised $24.9 million over the same period. O’Rourke’s money came from more than four times as many donors as Abbott’s campaign; O’Rourke reached the milestone from more than 511,000 donors, while Abbott had 113,000 donors.
However, Abbott still maintains the financial upper hand. Abbott's campaign said as of June 30, it had $45.74 million cash on hand. While O'Rourke's team did not release an updated cash-on-hand amount, O’Rourke had $6.8 million, per his last report. O’Rourke added that most of his campaign contributions – 98.9% – came from online donations.
“This unprecedented grassroots fundraising happened because of you and your fellow supporters,” O’Rourke’s campaign said in a contribution email.
Polling
The reports came about a week after a new UT/Texas Politics Project poll showed O’Rourke closing in on Abbott.
According to the poll, Abbott has a six point lead over O’Rourke. This is down from a 10-point lead the incumbent held over his challenger in February and an 11-point lead in March.
