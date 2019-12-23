Johnny Bittick and volunteers from First Baptist Church packed cartons of shoebox gifts in late November for Operation Christmas Child, but have you ever wondered where all those boxes go from here?
Imagine it’s mid-December in one of the hardest to reach countries in the world, children from miles away gather at a local village mission to hear a Christian missionary message. Only on that day, they will also receive their very own gift shoebox filled with all sorts of toys, educational activities, games and personal hygiene items.
“Most of these children have nothing,” Bittick said. He’s coordinator of the Operation Christmas Child Red River Area Collection Center in Gainesville. “A 7-year-old might find a pair of sandals in her box where she’s walked around barefoot her whole life.”
Recently the Red River Area OCC collection center received, packed and shipped over 14,000 gift shoeboxes to a processing center in Dallas, where they, along with several million other shoeboxes, are sorted by age and gender ensuring each box contains a balance of gifts. Items forbidden by customs are also removed during processing before the boxes leave the U.S.
Every box will contain expressions of God’s love and the gospel about Jesus Christ and how to become a Christian.
“It’s a small donation on our part,” Bittick said, “but it changes their entire world forever when they open those boxes.”
From the Dallas processing center, the gift shoeboxes will be loaded onto airplanes and cargo ships, flown or shipped straight to the closest landing strip or docking port in their destination country, and while some take a couple of months to clear customs, most are ready for the rest of their journey quickly upon arrival in their country.
But the journey’s just getting started.
“Once those gift boxes arrive in their destination country, their journey is just beginning,” Bittick explained. “After they clear customs in that country, they are loaded onto trucks, sometimes even horse-drawn wagons, and carried across terrains that you and I couldn’t imagine having to cross.”
“They are carried as far as streets and roads will take them and then they are unloaded from the trucks and strapped on to mules, and in places like Peru in South America, they are strapped on to the sides of alpacas and walked the rest of the way into those remote villages. Some trek across the countryside hundreds of miles.”
He added “the blessing is worth every effort.”
“They’re overwhelmed with joy to get something as simple as a comb or shoes,” Bittick said. “It’s not uncommon for a child to be 12 years old before they finally have their own toothbrush, something you and I easily take for granted. Until they receive that gift shoebox, they have nothing.”
Bittick thanked everyone that donated all the gift shoeboxes, not only this year, but in all the 20-plus years he has participated in OCC collections.
“It boggles my mind,” he said, “that something so small as a shoebox has to go through so much red tape, customs, travel thousands of miles and months later finally reach a tiny little mission tucked away in some remote village that you and I have never even heard of, all to bring excitement and joy to some child we will never meet, and most importantly knowing we brought the good news [of God] to those children, where otherwise they have no way of knowing anything about the word of God.”
Last year alone, Bittick added, nearly 2 million children became Christians as a result of the gifts they received in the shoeboxes.
“And that’s the best news of all,” he said. “That’s what makes it all worth it.”
