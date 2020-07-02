Law enforcement entities across the state and Cooke County will be cracking down on drunk drivers this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett said the top concern during any holiday weekend is drinking and driving along with several other worries.
“Our main concerns especially during July 4, are people that are speeding, not wearing their safety belts and people that are drinking and driving,” Tackett said. “People want to have fun and hang out with family, but they have to do it responsibly and not drink and drive.”
Tackett said the Texas Highway Patrol will have all available patrols working the highways to make traffic safer for people.
“A lot of times a command presence will deter people from being dangerous on the roadways,” Tackett said. “When we have all available units on the road, it makes people slow down and make passage safer for people. We’ll be out there in full force, but we’re not going to do anything we don’t normally do.”
Texas Game Wardens will be out in full force this weekend on lakes making sure everyone is following safe boating practices.
In a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, compared to this time last year, drownings are up 30%.
In conjunction with Operation Dry Water, a nationally coordinated enforcement campaign focused on deterring boaters from boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Cooke County Game Warden Stormy McCuistion is urging everyone to abstain from drinking and operating a boat and reminds boats to wear life jackets.
“I’ve never picked up a drowning victim that had a lifejacket on,” McCuistion said. “That’s first and foremost. We’ve had five drownings on Lake Lewisville and one on Lake Ray Roberts. You’ve got to wear your lifejackets. We also had a boat crash in Lewisville and alcohol played a factor in that. Our boating while intoxicated numbers are really high in Lewisville. We’re finding a lot of drugs and drunks in Lewisville.”
It is illegal to pop fireworks off a boat and due to rising water levels, McCuistion is urging lake visitors to be aware of their surroundings.
“Your senses have to be heightened more than driving a vehicle,” McCuistion said. “There are a lot of underlying factors underneath the water that you can’t see. The lakes have been so busy that with that much more traffic on the water that people aren’t used to. The lake levels are very high and it leaves trees under the water and you can’t see them.
“People are hitting stumps and islands that you can’t see. The lake levels have played a part in a few boat accidents that we’ve had.”
According to the TPWD release, the department is urging people to learn to swim, closely supervise children, use a kill switch and take a boater education class.
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said in an email the sheriff’s office will continue its normal routine patrol procedures for the weekend.
“July 4 is not typically a heavy travel holiday,” Gilbert said. “We would like to caution people from drinking and driving. Another major concern is the use of fireworks. Though it is legal to pop fireworks in the county outside incorporated city limits, we ask that everyone do it safely and watch for fire danger.”
Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said in an email that officers will be particularly alert for potential driving while intoxicated offenses.
“This is the second holiday weekend since the quarantine restrictions have been eased and we realize that people are enjoying that freedom but we want them to do so safely,” Phillips said. “We encourage everyone to be alert due to the increased traffic on the roadways and as always, don’t drink and drive. If alcohol is going to be involved in your July 4 activities, appoint a designated driver or arrange for alternate transportation.”
