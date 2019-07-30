Authorities have identified the 65-year-old man who perished in Sunday’s fire on Mill Street.
George Burlison, who officials say was disabled, was found dead in the back of a mobile home in the 500 block of Mill Street on Sunday, July 28, Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Sieger confirmed Tuesday morning, July 30.
Firefighters were dispatched to the reported structure fire at about 2:36 p.m., Sieger said. While en route, dispatch informed first responders that Burlison was trapped in the back of the home, so GF-R called for help from off-duty personnel and command staff, according to a previous report by the Register.
When firefighters got on scene, about three-quarters of the mobile home was already engulfed in flames.
GF-R personnel entered the mobile home to rescue Burlison, but the roof immediately began to collapse, Sieger wrote in a news release issued Monday, July 29, so they had to escape back out through a window.
A 63-year-old woman escaped the home before firefighters arrived, according to Sieger. Her name is not being released by GF-R due to the federal law restricting release of medical information.
Cooke County Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the woman for injuries she sustained from the blaze and then took her to North Texas Medical Center. She was transferred later Sunday to Medical City Plano, where she remained in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, according to Sieger.
Fire officials believe the fire started on the southeast corner of the covered porch. Its cause remains under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious, Sieger indicated Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.