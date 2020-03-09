A joint investigation into a fatal weekend house fire is underway, officials said Monday, March 9.
Valley View Police Chief Scott Otto said he believes 37-year-old Kristopher Marple died in the early Saturday, March 7, blaze. Otto said he is awaiting Marple’s autopsy.
Firefighters responded to the single-family house fire at 115 Gibson Lane around 1:30 a.m., Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher said.
Fletcher said a family of four lived at the house. The “mother and father” were the only ones home at the time of the blaze and the “father didn’t make it out.”
Marple’s wife’s age was unknown as of press time.
The family had two girls, ages 5 and 7, Otto said. The girls were staying with grandparents at the time of the fire.
Fletcher said there were no other reports of injuries to occupants or first responders that he knew of. However, one dog was also lost in the fire, he said.
The house is a “total loss,” Fletcher said.
Otto said the home was a rental and he was unsure if the family had rental insurance.
Gainesville Fire-Rescue as well as Valley View, Era, North Shore and Sanger volunteer fire departments responded to the call, Fletcher said. Personnel with Cooke County Emergency Medical Services, the Cooke County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Valley View Police Department also went out to the reported fire.
Additional information was not immediately available because the investigation with the fire marshal’s office and police department is ongoing.
