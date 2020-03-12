A 19-year-old woman who was reportedly being trafficked for sex was found late Wednesday, March 11.
Xena Victoria Ziko was found at the Springs at McKinney apartment complex, 5960 Stacy Road in McKinney, according to John Downey, a private investigator hired by Ziko's family to work the case.
Downey, a retired sergeant with the New York Police Department, said the woman reportedly did not appear to be physically hurt when she was found.
Ziko’s family came to the Cooke County Sheriff's Office to ask for assistance in finding the woman Thursday, March 5, according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert.
The woman's family reported to authorities that they believed she was being trafficked for sex in Gainesville and in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
She was entered as a missing person by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department — the area she is from, Gilbert previously told the Register. According to a missing person flyer by the IMPD, she was last seen Feb. 22.
On Thursday, March 12, Gilbert said she was no longer listed as a missing person.
Downey, with New York-based Stallion Security and Investigations, had been working the case since Feb. 25, he said.
Additional details about Ziko's disappearance and any arrests were unavailable as of press time, according to law enforcement.
Gilbert said the CCSO believes sex trafficking is a serious problem in today’s world.
“Investigator Sgt. Jerry Crumley has continually trained and acquired resources and contacts to investigate such crimes,” Gilbert said Thursday afternoon. “In the case of Xena Ziko, the family reached out to Sgt. Crumley and stated that she may be in the area. Sgt. Crumley immediately became involved in the investigation and had a role in finding Ms. Ziko. We at the sheriff's office are proud that we have personnel that will go the extra mile to help people.”
