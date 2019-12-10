Cooke County vehicles will be fueled up from a different supplier this year.
County commissioners voted 5-0 to award the county’s bulk fuel contract to Douglass Distributing at their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 9. All members were present for the vote.
The county received two bids for the contract. The one from Sherman-based Douglass Distributing bid $1.85 for regular unleaded fuel at the pump, along with $1.92 for unleaded and $2.23 for diesel delivered to county facilities.
Douglass Distributing operates two Lone Star Food Store gas stations in Gainesville, commissioners said.
A bid from Gainesville-based Red River Farm Co-op priced unleaded fuel at the pump at $2.11 and diesel at $2.28. Delivered fuel was $2.14 for unleaded or $2.30 for diesel. The co-op has one gas station in Gainesville.
Gas prices change regularly, county judge administrative assistant Cathy Lloyd said, but the county has gone with Red River for over a decade.
Commissioners said they’d been pleased with the service from the co-op, but “it’s too much of a disparity in price,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement said. “At the end of the day we take bids for a reason.”
The county spent $552,851 on gas and diesel from Red River Farm Co-op during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to Cooke County Auditor Shelly Atteberry.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell said he remembered the county having its bulk fuel contract with Douglass Distributing at some point before the county went with the Red River Farm Co-op. He’s been on the commissioners’ court since 2005.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved an RV park application by Mt. Springs RV Park LLC, to be established on about three and a half acres at 13096 S. Farm-to-Market Road 372. Commissioners also approved replacing heating equipment at the former county jail and the old EMS building, both on South Chestnut Street.
