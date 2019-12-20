OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s chief legal officer said Friday he couldn’t comment on whether he thought the state’s gaming compacts with Native Americans auto-renew Jan. 1.
Attorney General Mike Hunter also would not say why he abruptly decided to step down as the state’s lead negotiator earlier this week.
Hunter paused briefly outside a state budget meeting to answer a few questions publicly for the first time after sending a two-sentence letter to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announcing his withdrawal.
The Republican said Friday he didn’t think it was constructive to comment on negotiations, and declined to discuss his position on whether the state’s compacts automatically renew Jan. 1.
“Conversations that I have with the governor on this issue are privileged and confidential, and the relationship I have with the governor is frankly contingent on that, so I’m not going to comment,” he said.
Thirty-five of the state’s tribes remain deadlocked with Stitt. The Republican governor contends the 15-year compacts expire while tribes believe they auto-renew.
The Chickasaw Nation, one of the tribes, operates WinStar World Casino and Resort near Thackerville, Oklahoma, just north of Gainesville. With about 600,000 square feet of gaming area, WinStar ranks among the largest casinos in the world, according to several roundups listing large casinos by square footage.
The compacts allow tribes to offer gaming in exchange for paying the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4 to 10%. Those fees have generated more than $1.5 billion over the last 15 years, gaming officials report.
Stitt has said he’s willing to renew for 15 more years, but he wants tribes to pay more for exclusivity rights. He also wants resolution language added to compacts to clearly specify will happen the next time the compacts are up for renewal.
The governor has said he’s in the process of contracting with an out-of-state law firm to represent Oklahoma following Hunter’s withdraw.
Tribal leaders have said they’re open to renegotiating, but not until Stitt acknowledges that the compacts automatically renew.
In all, 35 federally recognized tribes currently have compacts with the state due for renewal. Those sovereign nations operate more than 130 facilities.
Hunter declined to comment Friday on why he withdrew as lead negotiator, but his office had previously said it would allow Stitt and his legal counsel to negotiate directly with the tribes.
Hunter said he’d been negotiating “off and on” with tribal leaders for four-plus months.
“I don’t think it’s fair to characterize their demands in any general or specific way,” he said. “You know it’s important that we work this out in a way that’s in the best interest of the state and the tribes. That’s all I can say.”
Matthew Morgan, chair of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, said he was surprised when Hunter announced his withdrawal. He remained disappointed Friday that Hunter will no longer be part of the negotiations.
Hunter brought a lot of experience with tribal affairs and had successfully worked with tribes in the past, Morgan said.
“He could help the two sides come to a better understanding of each other,” he said.
He said tribal leadership is continuing to discuss their needs and interests so they’re prepared if they reach the point where they can have a conversation with Stitt.
He said the tribes understand the importance of their relationship with the state and won’t be unreasonable.
On Thursday, dozens of tribal leaders rejected an offer by Stitt to extend the gaming compacts for another eight months. To dispel Stitt’s assertion of tribal division, leaders with almost every federally recognized tribe stood together at a Tulsa press conference.
The day after the tribes rejected his proposal, Stitt said his door remains open, and he’s been inviting tribal leaders to meet with him since July.
“This is what I didn’t want to happen, the tremendous uncertainty,” he said. “That’s why I offered a very make-sense extension where they could protect their position, but I’m going to continue to protect the state’s rights and our position as well.”
He said he still hopes to resolve the dispute by Jan. 1, but at that point every option is on the table.
“I just want to remind Oklahomans that I’m going to continue to fight for them,” he said.
