An Oklahoma City man was booked into the Cooke County Jail on Wednesday after fleeing a traffic stop on I-35 on the south edge of Gainesville.
Around midmorning Wednesday, Dec. 4, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a black Audi passenger car on I-35 near mile marker 492.
“During the contact, the driver, identified as Gary Eakers, of Oklahoma, elected to get back in his vehicle and try to evade the trooper,” Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett said. The driver fled south on I-35 and into Denton County, Tackett said, “where he crashed his vehicle on Sam Bass Road. The driver got out of his vehicle, retrieved a large bag from the trunk and decided to flee on foot.”
Authorities caught the man and took him into custody. When they did so, they discovered “inside the bag was a large amount of marijuana,” Tackett said.
Eakers, 48, of Oklahoma City, was booked into the Cooke County Jail on Wednesday on preliminary charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and possession of marijuana more than five pounds no more than 50 pounds, according to jail records. Tackett said both were felony offenses.
