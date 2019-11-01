Butterfield Stage Players is putting on its annual Olde Tyme Radio Show next Friday, Nov. 8.
The performance, presented in the style of 1950s radio shows that were recorded live with an audience, will feature two classic scripts from radio history, according to a Butterfield press release. Jace Bridwell, a familiar Butterfield actor, is stepping into the director’s shoes for the first time.
The first script, “Deep Shadow,” comes from the Philip Marlowe detective series written by Raymond Chandler. The show premiered in 1950 and tells how Marlowe, the detective, investigates a bride’s disappearance and finds a murder, a $50,000 heap of money and a double-cross.
The show’s second script, “The Pepperonis,” is a modern comedy written by Eric Coble that riffs on the old-time radio format. Butterfield spokesman Alfred Weser described it as a spoof of “The Sopranos.”
The one-time performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Butterfield Stage, 201 S. Denton St. Tickets are $15 and include appetizers and wine. Tickets may be purchased at the door or on the Butterfield website at butterfieldstage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.