Oncor posted the following statement on its website regarding rolling blackouts that began early Monday morning:
"Today, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, has instructed utilities to begin rotating outages, which are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service that rotate through different parts of the electric grid. During this time, conservation remains critical and ERCOT continues to urge all Texans to limit and reduce their electric use as much as possible. Rotating outages typically last 15-45 minutes in each area but may vary. These outages have been proven effective at protecting the electric grid during times of incredibly high electric demand and low supply. "
As of 6:26 a.m. Monday, Oncor's outage map showed 2,281 customers without power in Cooke County out of 10,612 served. The PenTex Energy outage map showed 4,071 affected out of 12,873 customers.
A statement from ERCOT indicated Texas entered emergency conditions and the utility council initiated rotating outages at 1:25 a.m. today.
About 10,500 MW of customer load was shed at the highest point, according to ERCOT, enough power to serve approximately two million homes.
"Extreme weather conditions caused many generating units – across fuel types – to trip offline and become unavailable," ERCOT stated. "There is now over 30,000 MW of generation forced off the system."
"Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now," said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness in a press release.
Rotating outages are expected to last the morning and could be in effect until this weather emergency ends, ERCOT advised.
Some power customers may experience longer outages if power surges cause equipment failure during the restoration process, according to the statement from Oncor. Potential power surges can be minimized by turning off appliances, lights and other equipment, except for one task light to determine when power has been restored.
Oncor customers without power for more than 45 minutes should report outages to Oncor by calling 888-313-4747 or texting OUT to 66267 if they are registered in My Oncor Alerts.
It wasn't known how long rolling blackouts would be needed, but Oncor stated it would notify customers once ERCOT lifted the mandate.
"Given the prolonged, below-freezing temperatures, conservation measures should be implemented safely and within reason," according to Oncor. Those could include:
- Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.
- Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
- Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
Oncor also encouraged to take safety precautions such as staying off the road as much as possible, checking in on neighbors – especially senior citizens and anyone with a medical condition – and having a safety kit prepared and accessible.
Anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency should immediately call 911.
