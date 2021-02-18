The following notice was posted to Oncor's website:
As a result of increased generation and stable demand, Oncor has been able to cease controlled, or rotating, outages. The outages that remain are a result of damage from Wednesday’s winter storm, previous winter weather and storm damage that could not be identified until equipment was re-energized, and damage to electric equipment caused by record-breaking low temperatures. Our field personnel will continue working 24/7 to restore power to remaining customers. Due to the large amounts of system activity surrounding power restoration, it may take some time for our tracking systems to accurately reflect updates in our outage map. Please call 888.313.4747 to report an outage.
