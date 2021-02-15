Oncor posted the following update around 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15:
"EMERGENCY UPDATE: The length of controlled outages have been significantly extended due to the current emergency grid conditions and severe cold weather. These outages are taking place across the service territory and ERCOT has said they could be required through Tuesday. We are asking all Oncor customers to be prepared to be without power for an extended period of time. In addition, we are responding to separate outages caused by the record-breaking winter storm that continues to impact our entire service territory. Customers do not need to report their outages at this time. We are doing everything possible to respond to each of these power emergency events. We remain in close coordination with ERCOT and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we do all we can to protect the integrity of the Texas grid."
Oncor indicated 4,565 customers in Cooke County were without power as of 3:05 p.m. Monday, out of 10,612 total customers. PenTex Energy's outage map showed 4,415 without power out of 12,873 total Cooke County customers.
