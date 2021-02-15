Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. Continued very cold. High 21F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 17F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.