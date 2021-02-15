The following message was posted to Oncor's outage portal at https://stormcenter.oncor.com/:
"EMERGENCY UPDATE: Due to the severity of the electric generation shortfall, our expected outage length of 15 to 45 minutes has been significantly extended. Outages due to this electric emergency could last for hours and we ask you to be prepared. In addition, we are responding to separate outages caused by the record-breaking winter storm that continues to impact our entire service territory. We are doing everything possible to respond to each of these power emergency events. We remain in close coordination with ERCOT and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we do all we can to protect the integrity of the Texas grid."
Oncor indicated 4,713 customers in Cooke County were without power as of 10:33 a.m., out of 10,612 total customers. Restoration time was unknown.
PenTex Energy's outage map at http://oms.pentex.com/ showed 4,071 without power out of 12,873 total Cooke County customers.
