The following interesting letter was written by W.W. Howeth, deceased on May 28, 1912, and was in the possession of the Historical Committee of the XLI Club.
Fifty-eight years ago May 28, 1854 was Sunday, a quiet and clear day but quite sultry.
Gainesville was a small place of perhaps a population of one hundred. It boasted one store which was a general store, one blacksmith shop, one doctor, one lawyer, one log school house. It also had a little court house on the square, and this was used for a church whenever a preacher came this way in his rounds over the circuit.
The only settlers west of town at that time were Adam Dozier, who lived near where the county farm is now, James Rutledge, whose cabin stood about 300 yards west of the house known as the “Bailey Place.”, Wm. Middleton, who lived on the north bank of Elm where Montague creek empties into it, Col. Montague who resided at what is now known as the “Old Scruggs” place about ¾ of a mile east of the town of Lindsay, Capt. Twitty, whose cabin stood just west of the north end of the bridge across Elm at Lindsay, Mr. Olivo, whose rough cabin stood near where the Wm. Flusche residence is in Lindsay, Mrs. Van Slyke, whose home was near where the Lewis Cobb place is, just under a hill near a slough, Robt. Shannon, who lived on the south side of Elm at what is known as the “Kiber Place” and Wm Howeth, whose house was about one hile west of Mrs. Van Slyke’s place, and was the outside settlement on this northern frontier.
On that day Mrs. Twitty and Mrs. Olivo spent the day at our house and late in the evening dark clouds began to show up in the southwest, and they went home. The clouds rose higher and came closer and the sky became darkened. Although a perfect calm reigned below on earth yet the clouds above showed all the fury of a terrible storm. There was a continual roaring, with thunder and lightning such as I have never observed since, causing great fear and dread to come over every living thing.
A tornado was forming and in a few minutes a column-like-cloud like the picture of a water spout on the ocean formed and reached from the terrible cloud above to the peaceful earth below, a cloud with all its blackness, its whirling and savage roaring coming closer all the while. For perhaps a half an hour did we watch the terrible monster of destruction as it formed approached and finally when it had almost reached us we were all gathered in the house, and the roaring of the mad storm was such that we could scarcely hear the words even when we spoke our loudest voices.
There were eight of us in the house, my mother, my brother Tomie, 11 years old, my sister Louisa, 9 years old and myself, 7 years old. A cousin of my father, Andy Howeth, his wife and two children, one a daughter about 5 years of age and the other an infant in its mothers arms. The older ones had seen or heard such a furious storm before and seemed to think the dreadful roaring was caused by hail and thought the house was the best place for protection. But all in one moment the house was destroyed and the lives of 5 of the inmates was snuffed out and two of the three survivors so seriously injured that for a long while it was not thought that they would survive.
Those killed were my brother Tomie, above named, Andy Howeth and his two children, my sister Louisa who had been carried by the wind in its fury and madness about four miles but her remains were not mangled, as there was only one little scratch on her face evidently made by tree tops carried along in the great funnel-shaped whirling cloud.
I was not injured to speak of, only a few minor scratches and bruises, yet I knew nothing until about 11 o’clock that night when I regained consciousness. The breath must have been drawn out of me. Something may have struck me unconscious. Anyway, when I came to my senses I could see the continual display of lightning, the terrible clouds, and the roaring. It was cold too, and the rain was falling. I heard the cry of a child and by the flashes of lightning I could see an object some distance away, and the crying seemed to come from that direction. I had lodged in a hole several feet deep, near where the house stood. Our house was the log kind, and this hole had been caused by our digging out clay to put in the chinks between the logs of the chimney, the chimney being the old style frontier stick and clay chimney. Had I not been pitched into the hole where the cloud could not draw me out, I would have been carried up and far away as the others were. As is was I fared better than the others.
My mother was carried for nearly a mile in the clouds and then dropped. She regained consciousness, but she was s mutilated and bruised that she could not call for help, even when she heard the rescuers slater. To the da of her death she carried a peculiar shaped scare on her forehead, caused by some object hitting her there in a twisting motion. The latest moment she remembered in the house was when she gathered Tommie and Louisa to her, and she saw the old wardrobe and besteads tilt and come towards them as if bent on smashing them right there. The children were evidently torn from her grasp then and they with the others, the furniture, the whole house, everything and everybody except me were taken up in the clouds. My Cousin Andy’s wife suffered injuries also.
By brother and sister killed by this tornado were in the first to be buried in what is now known as the Fairview cemetery. Their resting place is marked by a yellowish square stone vault with their names inscribed there one and the date of the awful occurrence in which they met their death,
To this day I can remember the picture of that death dealing cloud as it approached in all its fury and struck us about sundown on that day. It made an indelible impression on me such s will never be effaced from my memory until I known no more, The awfulness of it, the strength and might of the elements are more impressive when I mention that we found nothing whole of the house or its contents except the lid of an old iron kettle and it had been carried several miles. NOTE: The lid of the old iron kettle was found many years after the storm. Papa and I were driving through what is known as Geo. E N Balls Pasture when we found the lid referred to.
