I’m a bit of a jinx. I have an unfortunate, lifelong habit of seizing on some good thing, some point of promise and over-extrapolating great omens. It’s my mom’s fault, most likely, as she is even more prone to that than I am.
Her track record is better than me, though, to be honest.
For me, it’s overcompensation related to a cynical nature, oddly enough. I don’t like getting my hopes up, I often regret it and, hence, tend to be dismissive in the end. I know how that sounds, but it is God’s honest truth.
I do look for hope, however, and I believe very much in it. With that in mind, I have to tell you that I am looking forward to Spring. I really, really am.
Why?
We had a decent amount of rain over the winter to keep the soil damp, which is good for the hay and animals. And we’re getting more this week without the temperatures dropping too much!
All of that work around California Street and Interstate 35 has progressed nicely — the I beams are going up this week. That intersection and the creek bridge at the park could both be done by year’s end, finally!
The Cooke County Library is getting a bit of a spiffup after suffering that roof damage late last year, and whatever plans the county’s commissioners had for moving it into smaller quarters have disappeared!
And broadband for all of Cooke County is back on the commissioners’ agenda full-time. Now all we need is the money!
The city of Gainesville is getting underway with some BADLY needed street work on the eastside this year!
The city and county are close to dotting the Is and crossing the Ts on the rail park at Camp Howze and the redevelopment of the adjacent outlet mall near the state line. Dirt should move this year and lots of jobs are expected to come for years after. That’s good for us, our kids and everyone else who likes Cooke County as much as we do!
The Legislature is sitting on some $30 billion in surplus this session. Surely that’s enough to help local schools and taxpayers both, isn’t it?
I won’t go so far as to cast any of this in stone, but I see a lot of good crowding into the bad we seem to wallow in these days. All I will say for sure is that crossing fingers and/or saying prayers wouldn’t hurt our chances a bit.
Mike Eads is the Editor of the Gainesville Daily Register. He can be reached at meads@gainesvilleregister. com or 864-356-1036 anytime.
