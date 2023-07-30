Is it better to build a new house, or buy an old one and fix it up? Your answer probably depends on how much money you have in the bank, and the difference in cost between new and used.
That’s a question before the Cooke County Commissioners Court.
As you no doubt read on Page 1 of today’s Register, Cooke County Judge John Roane officially closed this week with a buyer for the old Kress Building on the northwest corner of the courthouse square in downtown Gainesville.
All told, the county netted just over $105,000 from the sale, after buying the place for $900,000 in 2021. The sale proceeds go into the county’s Permanent Improvement fund — a capital account that is separate from the general fund — per state accounting rules.
The original plan was to move some county offices into the Kress. The Texas Department of Public Safety license office would have likely been moved into that space, as well as a county agency or two.
That changed when Prosperity Bank approached the commissioners court last year and offered to sell its building adjacent to the county annex.
The commissioners changed tack and decided to buy the bank for $1.25 million, and put the Kress back on the market.
Prosperity Bank is about to break ground on its newer, smaller branch in the parking lot at California and Rusk streets.
Fixer-upper
The Prosperity building, built in 1970 by the old Gainesville National Bank, will need some updating, according to an initial engineering survey before last year’s sale. I would imagine that the proceeds from the Kress sale would be plenty to bring the bank up-to-code and be compliant with federal disabled access laws.
That bank lobby would be a good spot for the DPS office, and there is plenty of room off the lobby and upstairs for more county offices and storage; in fact, the second floor of the bank is connected to the second floor of the neighboring county annex.
There is no firm plan for moving into the bank now because Prosperity needs time to build its new spot across the street. The building probably won’t be empty until next summer or fall.
That’s not really problem because it might take that long for the commissioners court to agree on what exactly to do with the bank and how much to pay for fixing it up.
Roane’s successful campaign for Cooke County Judge last year included an assertion that it might better to build new offices out by the county jail off U.S. 82, where the county owns quite a bit of acreage. He reasoned that it would easier for taxpayers to go there and not have to worry about finding parking spaces downtown. It would also keep the county from tying up so much retail and office space downtown and allow more businesses to move in.
Precinct 2 Commissioners Jason Snuggs was initially cool to the idea of selling the Kress and buying the bank building, but he has come around to supporting that. He pointed out during Monday’s court meeting that buying existing square-footage downtown would be cheaper than building new out by the jail. And the bank building is already physically connected to the county annex across from the courthouse.
Without a specific plan, it’s hard to say what the difference in price would be but I take Snuggs’ and Roane’s points. There are pros and cons to both.
Just from chatting with some of the folks involved, I’m guessing that once the county budget gets settled we could see some very public wrangling amongst the Cooke County Commissioners Court as to what to do with the bank, when to do it and how much to pay for it.
Stay tuned.
Mike Eads is Editor of the Gainesville Daily Register. You may reach him at meads@gainesvilleregister.com or 864-356-1036.
